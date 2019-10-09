The season’s first shot of winter is coming to Pueblo — and with possible snow.

A weather roller coaster is predicted for the remainder of the week as a cold front is forecast to move over Pueblo County on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the freezing range early Thursday, with highs between 35 to 41 degrees — far from temperatures in the mid-80s earlier this week.

“This is not atypical. It occurs on occasion especially in the fall and the spring,” said John Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The first hard freeze usually hits Pueblo County around Sept. 11. Last year it was Sept. 14, when the temperature dipped to 27 degrees. The latest first freeze was Oct. 3 in 1990, according to data from the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, winds from the north could reach 15 to 30 mph, making temperatures dip even lower, Kalina said.

“There is an increasing chance of snow showers with a localized 1-inch possibility of accumulation,” he said. “It could be anywhere from a trace to 1 inch.”

The best potential of snowfall would be in the late morning and mid-afternoon Thursday, with the overnight temperature expected to drop below freezing, he said.

Temperatures should climb to near 50 on Friday and into the upper 60s Saturday, with warmer weather continuing through Tuesday. However, overnight low temperatures would remain near freezing.

Kalina said if you haven’t already, you should turn off your sprinkler system.

“We have a freeze watch in effect from Thursday evening into Friday morning,” he said. “Temperatures will be in the teens.”

