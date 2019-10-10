A 67-year-old Puebloan was killed Wednesday after crashing his Harley-Davidson motorcycle into a curb and then being run over by a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

The Colorado State Patrol said Paul Allen Mynatt was transported to the emergency room at Parkview Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The accident occurred at 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Colorado 231 and U.S. 50. near Vineland. The patrol said the semi-truck was stopped at the intersection when a motorcycle driven by Mynatt was exiting a nearby parking lot onto Highway 231. According to witnesses, the motorcycle traveled southbound and attempted to drive around the semi-trailer on its right side.

The motorcycle struck a curb, causing the rider to fall off of the motorcycle and under the trailer. The semi-truck driver made a left hand turn onto Highway 50 and the semi-trailer ran over the motorcycle driver.

The patrol said Mynatt was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the semi-truck was identified as David Heinze, 47, of Canon City. Heinze was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed and excessive speed is not being considered as a factor in the crash.

(Reporter Anthony A. Mestas contributed this report.)

Vehicle thefts

A gray 2000 Mercedes valued at $10,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1000 block of Ridgewood Lane. On Thursday, a black 2005 Chevy Silverado valued at $10,000 went missing from the 1000 block of E. First St.

Fight with weapons

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Sitter Place in regard to a fight with weapons.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a man who said he tried to protect a woman from being robbed and ended up being injured by a male suspect.

Two knives were recovered from the scene, as the investigation continues.

Arson incident

On officer was dispatched to the 1900 of E. 7th St. Wednesday on a report of a fire in the alley.

Before he arrived, Pueblo firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

A resident told the officer that after observing a fence in flames, her friend used a garden hose in attempt to put it out. Upon investigation, it was determined that a couch in the alley had caught fire, which spread to the fence.

Security guard assaulted

A security guard who asked a black male in this 30s to leave the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library in the Mesa Junction for inappropriate behavior was reportedly assaulted by the suspect.

A Tuesday police report indicates the guard asked the male party, who refused to identify himself, to leave the premises after he was seen brushing up against a woman he had been following in the library.

As the guard was on the phone with police, the suspect is said to have struck the victim three times in the upper arm area before leaving on Union Avenue.

Police have surveillance images of the suspect.

Arrests

Isaac A. Chavez, 36, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, with an additional felony count of vehicular eluding. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Paul F. Carbajal, 35, of the 1700 block of Comanche Road, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant for witness/victim tampering.

Theodore G. Martinez, 53, of Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Jacob E. Rodriguez, 27, of the 900 block of E. Mesa Ave., was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for vehicular eluding. He also was placed on a parole hold, with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Richard G. Leblanc, 38, of Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond warrant for theft.

Reid E. Desposito, 37, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second degree assault-strangulation and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia