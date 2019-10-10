New details have emerged in the death of a popular Pueblo barber and pastor who was allegedly shot and killed by his son early Sunday morning.

Jaimie Ortiz, the mother of Malachi Ortiz, 23, who is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his father, Cecilio “Roman” Ortiz, 52, said the father and son had a very close relationship — however they bickered frequently regarding the son’s alleged drug addiction, according to an arrest affidavit released late Thursday.

She told authorities that her son has been addicted to heroin and meth for the past six years, the report states.

The affidavit states that Roman Ortiz succumbed to two gunshot wounds after the father and son struggled over a .38-caliber handgun that belonged to Jaimie Ortiz. Gunshots were found on the father’s upper stomach and rib cage on his right side and another to the center of his chest.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene after Pueblo police and fire department personnel attempted life-saving measures.

When police arrived, Jaimie Ortiz was holding the weapon. There were three shell casings on the floor and one live round in the cylinder of the gun, police said.

That night, Malachi Ortiz had a 23-year-old friend at his home, located in the 1900 block of Sherwood Lane, according to the affidavit. Jaimie Ortiz told police that she fell asleep before the friend arrived.

She said she woke up when she heard Malachi Ortiz, who has a prosthetic leg, moving around. The mother then made the men something to eat.

She told police that her husband had purchased her a gun for home protection. She said the two younger men were intoxicated and that her husband asked her for the gun. She said that when their son was at the home and under the influence, they would lock the firearms in a truck, so the son would not have access to it.

Jaimie Ortiz said that she went to the kitchen to clean up. In there, she heard a loud “pop,” which she believed was a gunshot. While running to the living room she heard another shot.

Then, she told police, she saw the father and son struggling over the gun, and eventually the father had the son pinned against the sofa and was on top of him. Police said the mother told them that she saw that her son had the gun in his hands and the father was trapping Malachi Ortiz’s arm down while the gun was pointed toward a wall and away from people in the house.

While her son’s arm was trapped, she was able to grab the handle and barrel of the gun and take it from the son, Jaimie Ortiz told police.

Her husband then slid off a chair to the ground, and she began giving him CPR, the affidavit states.

Jaimie Ortiz said she attempted to call 911 several times but kept getting voicemail. She told police that she doesn’t know who retrieved her gun. She said the weapon had never been fired before the day in question.

Police said Malachi Ortiz’s friend told police he was not present at the home when the shots were fired. He also said he doesn’t remember any arguing between the father and son prior to the shooting.

The friend told authorities he was on the front porch texting his girlfriend but ran inside the home after hearing two gunshots.

District Court Judge Larry Schwartz signed an order granting a motion from Malachi Ortiz’s defense attorney Wednesday requesting limited pretrial publicity.

Though the case is not sealed, information is limited to attorneys involved in case, as per the judge’s order.

The order states that there has already been — and likely would be — substantial pretrial publicity concerning this case, and that guidelines would be followed to insure the defendant receives a fair trial.

Roman Ortiz led the congregation at The Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship and was owner of a namesake barber shop on Northern Avenue.

Police arrested Malachi Ortiz and charged him with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Pueblo County jail.

Motions to limit pretrial publicity have been ordered for a couple of other high-profile cases in recent years.

For instance, the affidavit for Timothy Trujillo, who has since plead guilty to shooting and killing Devin Clark outside the Iron Horse bar in February 2016, was sealed from the time of that incident until early June, when it was finally made available by the court.

Records were also ordered sealed in the December 2017 arrest of Donthe Lucas, 25, the Pueblo man accused of murder in the 2013 disappearance of Kelsie Schelling.

