The Picketwire Players are excited to present Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible,” directed by Heather Pidcock-Reed, in our community theater this fall.



Originally produced on Broadway in 1953, “The Crucible” is a dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during 1692–93. It involves a group of young Salem women who falsely accuse other villagers of witchcraft. The accusations and ensuing trials push the village into a hysteria that results in the arrest of 200 villagers and the deaths of 19. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. The production won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, and it is regarded as a central work in the canon of American drama.



“The Crucible” tells the story of Abigail Williams (Cael DuBois), a scheming young woman who has had an affair with the Salem farmer, John Proctor (Stephen Mathews), whom she had worked for. When Proctor rejects her, Williams makes false accusations of witchcraft against his wife, Elizabeth (Angel Leija), hoping to see her hung and take her place. Soon, chaos and mass hysteria ensue, as more and more Salem villagers cry out their neighbors for witchcraft and a trial is held to determine who should live … and who should hang.



Assisting with the production are Assistant Directors Julie Meiklejohn and Thomas Seaba; lighting and sound technicians Topher Mascarenas and Lena Figueroa; with set design by Crystal Cuckow and Anna Matecjek.



“The Crucible” will open Oct. 17, 2019, and play through oct. 19. The house will open at 7 p.m. with all performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets are on sale online at www.picketwireplayers.org or available during box office hours from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All tickets are $12.

For more information, please call (719) 384-8320. Picketwire Center for Performing and Visual Arts, 802 San Juan.





