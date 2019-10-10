Pueblo homeowners, beware: Your garden might not make it through the night.

A freeze warning remains in effect through Friday morning after Pueblo saw snowfall Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Pueblo West reported 4.2 inches of snow and the Pueblo airport saw four-fifths of an inch.

The overnight temperature is expected to be in the teens, said Steve Hodanish, a meteorologist for the Weather Service in Pueblo.

“No vegetation is going to survive this,” he said. “It’s definitely the end of the growing season. Hopefully, people end up shutting off their water and all that; otherwise, there’s going to be a lot of problems there.

“There might be some black ice that people are going to have to worry about.”

The first hard freeze usually hits the Pueblo area around Oct. 8. Last year, it was Oct. 14, when the temperature dipped to 22 degrees. The latest first freeze was in 1963 on Nov. 1, according to data from the National Weather Service.

All S-CL softball games in Pueblo slotted for Thursday night were postponed for 5 p.m. Friday.

The snow and freezing temperatures haven't appeared to catch local farmers by surprise.

“Just having a heads-up with it, we were able to get in the fields and get pretty stocked up with it, as far as getting all our chile picked; so, that way, we have a good amount to last us through the month,” said Sara DiSanti Genova of DiSanti Farms on Thursday.

Snow and freezing temperatures helped to moderate the Decker Fire in Salida on Thursday and also presented a challenge for firefighters' safety.

Crews set up yurts with generators, heaters and lights to help provide warm and dry areas for firefighters to rest, according to an update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Command Team. The blaze is listed at just over 7,000 acres and is managed by 904 firefighters.

Chieftain reporters James Bartolo, Tracy Harmon and Austin White contributed to this report.