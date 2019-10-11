The La Junta Senior Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 30 players divided into 10 three-person teams.

Jay Bollacker, Max Romero and Larry Herrera won the tournament with a 28. Brad Swartz, CaSandra Thomas and Frank McKenzie were second with a 29, Jim Baird, Marvin Kibler and Leslie Walden were third with a 31, and Don Overmyer, Caroline Kibler and Mike Bauserman were fourth with a 32.

There was a three-way tie for fifth place. The team of Rod Soden, Bob Malden and Alan Root, the trio of Norm Finkner, Joe McClain and Janet Golding, and the threesome of Doug Golding, Mackey O'Neal and Sudi Stokes all recorded a 33.

Stan Lindsay, Jerry Lambert and Mike Stokes were eighth with a 36.

There was a tie for ninth place. The team of Virgil Lindsay, Paul Roman and Carl Anderson, and the team of Matt Perea, Cathy Bollacker and Lyle Lough both shot a 36.

An added marker was found on the fourth green, and golfers putted to the hole from that marker. Cathy Bollacker, O'Neal, Bauserman and Soden all made that putt.

Starting next Tuesday, the start time will be at 10 a.m. The meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at the clubhouse. The Senior League will go through October, weather permitting.

