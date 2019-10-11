On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Rocky Ford joins communities across the country that will be hosting events or engaging members of their community as part of #RuralHomecoming. In its first year, #RuralHomecoming was created to honor rural America and kickstart a national dialogue on what being rural truly means. These events will bring communities together to celebrate what makes them so special and give current and former residents a reason to reconnect with their hometown.

Rocky Ford's own version of this will be the Rocky Ford Fall Festival hosted by Small Town Project.



"This community event will highlight what holds rural communities like Rocky Ford together: Families," said Duane Gurule, vice-chair of Small Town Project.

The Rocky Ford Fall Festival will feature a Kid Zone with Interactive Nerf games hosted by Battle Zone, a petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, a dance area, Pumpkin Carving contest, Costume contest, and carnival games. It will also feature local craft vendors, food vendors, small businesses, and local organizations. The festival will kick off the social activity events for the Small Town Project and fun, family-oriented atmosphere for the community.

The Rural Homecoming campaign concept was developed by the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and the LOR Foundation, and includes a number of other partners across the country, making this a local opportunity to participate in a national program focused on rural communities.

“Rural Homecoming lets each community tell their own story,” said Nathan Ohle, executive director of RCAP.

“It provides an opportunity to eliminate misconceptions about rural America by giving communities an opportunity to open their doors to reconnect people with their hometowns. Rural Homecoming is a celebration of what makes rural America so special that empowers each community to tell their story as part of a larger national partnership.”

“We’re all from somewhere,” said LaMonte Guillory, Chief Communications Officer of the LOR Foundation. “Cities or small towns — coastal or inland — East or West — plains or mountains, the concept of Rural Homecoming allows people to connect with their roots and think about where they came from. It also gives us a chance to talk about the innovation and accomplishments that are happening in rural right now, of which there are many.”

The Rocky Ford Fall Festival Is free to attend. Vendors will be selling amazing food and hand-crafted Items. The Kid Zone will be free. For more info visit: smalltownproject.org/events