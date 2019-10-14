The Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded $129,000 in grants for conservation and planning projects in Otero County recently.



The City of La Junta received a $75,000 planning grant for the development of the city’s first recreation master plan, which includes the intergenerational park to be known as the La Junta Brick and Tile Park. Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb said Parks and Recreation Director Brock Hinkhouse will be taking the lead on the new recreational planning.



Activities in the park will be aimed at all ages and levels of fitness. The proposed location of the park is the site of the historic La Junta Brick & Tile Co., along Anderson Arroyo a little north of the Southeast Health facility.



Also in the area, $54,000 was awarded Colorado Parks and Wildlife for conservation excellence and to improve wildlife habitat connectivity in eastern Colorado.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com