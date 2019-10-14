The La Junta Health Service District met at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at their 1904 San Juan Ave. office to hold a public budget hearing and report on various matters concerning the La Junta Nursing facility scheduled to open in 2020.



Heartening news came from Johnnie DeLeon that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has already begun working on approval, although they could have taken 60 days to do so.



Treasurer Janet Hill reported on the proposed 2020 budget. The 2019 expenditures, so far have been $245,700, but the 2020 expenditures are expected to be $14,500,000 in capital outlay and $616,250 in debt service, plus $362,700 operating expenses, since the building and the hiring of employees will be in the 2020 budget.



In other news, and thanks to the State of Colorado for collecting sales tax on internet sales, the monthly sales tax is now exceeding $1 million, as originally estimated. Hill has divided the income into two accounts, one for debt service, so that the money for repayment of the debt service has already begun.



Current bills consist of consultation fees and $35,932 to WDM Architects for the work done to date.



Chairman Johnnie DeLeon said he has approved further soil sample testing with lab analysis; his action was unanimously approved by the board.



The board accepted the $28 million bid from WDM architects for furniture in the nursing home facilities, not to include medical and technical furnishings. The furniture will not be delivered until the structures have been completed and inspected. WDM will do the setup according to plans submitted, but further moving around is up to the Health District.



Board Member Diane Fowler submitted a request to duplicate the design of the present historic entrance at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center be duplicated in the entrance to the new administration and gathering building. The board voted unanimously to do so.



A request for bid will be going out for the following services: nurse call system, door access control system, telephone and paging systems. Companies may bid on all the services, one of the services, or any combination thereof.



Discussion was held and decision was made to have land line telephone available in each building, but not to furnish land lines to each resident. The thought was that most people are now using cell phones, although the clientele may not be among them, at least at first. Clientele will have the option to pay for their own land lines, if desired.



Strong Wi-Fi and internet service is recommended. Guests eating with residents is encouraged and a punch card method of payment was discussed.

