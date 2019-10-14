SALIDA — Monday brought the fourth day of Red Flag Warning conditions to the Decker Fire and new evacuations remained in place after the fire jumped a portion of the fire line Sunday.

Due to the long stretch of windy and extreme dry conditions, the fire was able to jump the fire line established along the Rainbow Trail. It has grown to 8,118 acres.

“The fire came through the Rainbow Trail and did escape our hand and firing operations and moved northeast toward Bear Creek,” said Mike Tombolato, operations section commander for the Rocky Mountain Incident Command team fighting the fire. “We did initiate structure protection in the area and a crew of 180 folks had to evacuate the line,” due to dangerous conditions.

Later Sunday, “the crews were then able to re-engage in the Bear Creek drainage,” he said.

Due to the dangerous winds and spread of fire, Fremont County sheriff's officials evacuated the tiny communities of Wellsville and Swissvale as well as the Box Canyon area. In Chaffee County, evacuations were conducted in the Silverheels and Bear Creek areas.

The community of Howard remains on pre-evacuation notice.

The American Red Cross opened two evacuation centers at First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., in Salida and First United Methodist Church, 801 Main St., in Canon City.

A crew of 707 firefighters continues to engage the fire on the ground and via the air with retardant and water drops. Structure protection crews monitored the fire's spread in Bear Creek and began structure assessment plans for the east side of Howard.

The fire is listed at 30 percent containment. The fire was started by lightning Sept. 8 about 9 miles south of Salida and has since grown to 2 miles south of Salida.

An online interactive map details both evacuation and pre-evacuation areas can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/deckermap.

