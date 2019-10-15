Support your Pueblo Proud Libraries

I recently saw the “official” language that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot concerning Ballot Issue 6B for the Pueblo Library District proposal to continue its existing 0.6 mill levy for library purposes. Wait until you see it. It looks like it’s written in a language unknown to man. It is mind-numbing! It’s worse than trying to read the Internal Revenue Code. Whatever happened to plain English?

It starts out by asking: “Shall Pueblo City-County Library District taxes be increased $1,143,328 in 2020,” then skips four lines to add, “which rate offsets a decrease in taxes effective January 1, 2020.” It must have been written by a lawyer.

In plain English 6B simply re-authorizes the 0.6 mill we’re currently paying for the library. Apparently, by law the ballot measure must say it’s a tax increase. But 6B is just continuing the existing 0.6 mill tax we’re already paying. Your Pueblo Proud library is not asking for a tax increase, only to maintain the status quo.

Voting yes on 6B means no new taxes. With Pueblo pride, let’s keep our remarkable library system strong and viable. I hope you agree on Election Day.

Robert Ogburn, Pueblo West

Vote “No” on ballot issue 6A for fire protection

No, issue 6A on the Nov. 5 ballot for Pueblo West voters is not "a matter of life or death," as recently stated in a Chieftain editorial.

The initiative’s declared purpose is to raise money through a sales tax (if approved by voters on Nov. 5) for the construction and staffing of a new fire station on the southwestern side of the Pueblo West metro district.

But, in essence, it’s just another proposition, crafted by an ambitious Pueblo West metro board that is seeking another monument to enhance its empire-building agenda: build an imposing new fire station; build an imposing new administration building; incorporate Pueblo West, make it a city, including its own police force and municipal court system, and the building of an imposing courthouse and jail.

Heads-up, metropolis, here we come - all to be supported by new taxes to be paid by Pueblo West citizens.

Hello! Pueblo West already has a fire station on the metro district’s southwestern side. It’s near the junction of Avenida Del Oro and Carrizo Springs, barely two miles from the proposed new site, presently being used for fire department storage. The lives of local residents can be saved just as well from the existing southwestern fire station’s location. All the existing fire station needs to fully serve the community is renovation and a bit of expansion. Spare Pueblo West citizens the ever-encroachment of new taxes.

Vote “no” on ballot issue 6A.

Bill Clemens, Pueblo West

Can you spare a few pennies for better schools?

As Pueblo County School District 70 celebrates our continued success, we look to our community’s support at the ballot box this November with issue 4B. Successful schools truly are the foundation of successful communities. Issue 4B will help provide safe, comfortable classrooms for each of our students and our staff. Some of our staff cover furniture and supplies with bags to protect them from leaky roofs. Our aging HVAC systems are struggling to keep students comfortable enough to focus on learning. Our students and our staff depend on our schools’ safety measures every single day.

Ballot measure 4B provides D70 with desperately needed funds. For each $100,000 of property value, the cost to our homeowners is 48 cents. Our district has a history of both successes with our students and transparency with our community. All of the projects to be funded with 4B can be found on our district’s website, district70.org. Forty-eight cents makes sense for D70.

Amy Spock, Pueblo West

Why do land sales have to be discussed in executive session?

Why does the Pueblo West Metro Board feel the need to go into executive meeting behind closed doors for the purchase of property for the new administration building, or about who gets the building contract?

Nobody on the Metro Board should have a personal interest or investment in property or business related to the construction of an administration building.

Jim Graves, Pueblo West

Wow, Hold on a minute

The column by Metro District manager Nina Vetter in the Oct. 10 Pueblo West View, accompanied by a multi-colored pie chart, was eye-catching to say the least.

I have since talked to several of my neighbors, most of whom did not go to the 50-year celebration as they suspected it might be just another beer tent spectacular sponsored by the Pueblo West Rotary Club. Those that did discover the presentations sponsored by the Metro District officials were less than satisfied with the categories describing how the Metro District "spends $100 of your taxpayer dollars".

According to the results presented, an aquatic center got nearly one quarter of the taxpayer allotments. The other categories were vague and far less than specific.

For example, things that are apparently foremost on the minds of citizens are roads, building an extravagant new metro district office ("Taj Mahal II"), building and staffing a new fire station No. 2, and paying consultants to help the metro board convince the taxpayers to become a city.

It seems obvious to many that the Metro Board has predetermined a course of spending way beyond the current revenues and have devised numerous ways to spend first, then raise taxes and fees, such as the RTS charge that has found its way to the utility bill.

I, like so many, want to see individual spending items put individually on the next Metro District election so the taxpayers can establish priorities on "how you would spend your taxpayer dollars" and also decide how the revenue is to be generated.

Joe Mahaney, Pueblo West

Let's keep momentum going by supporting our libraries

Voting “yes” on ballot issue 6B will not increase your taxes, but will sustain our incredible library system. Libraries are places where dreams meet possibility, and our local branches are a testament to that boundless connection. Our library district has been recognized as the No. 1 library district in the nation. Our libraries are that impressively efficient, yet innovative to have earned Pueblo that great honor.

The library district’s bond issue for various new projects originally was passed in 1999. That bond sunsets this year. What have we created since 1999?

• Renovated and expanded the main branch, Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library

• Built new branches on the St. Charles Mesa, the East Side and in the Greenhorn Valley

• Renovated and expanded the Pueblo West Library

• Remodeled the Lamb and Barkman branches

Our libraries are interactive learning and enrichment centers. They’re gathering places for community training and meetings. This means access to things like the internet for people seeking jobs or the nonprofit center at the Rawlings branch, where our invaluable charities can access free tools for their organizations. Libraries also are where you can rent videos or research your genealogy.

We have a crown with several gems in Pueblo — and that’s the Pueblo City/County Library District. Let’s call this what it is: A win-win situation for everyone. I implore you to vote “yes” on issue 6B. And the best part is, no new taxes.

Ken West, Pueblo

Sen. Garcia has given us excellent representation

I have known state Sen. Leroy Garcia since our time serving together on the Pueblo City Council. Over the past several years, I have had the pleasure of watching Leroy continue to grow as a leader and a strong voice for Pueblo. He is someone who the people of Pueblo should be proud to have representing us at the state Capitol.

It’s been decades since the Senate president has been from Southern Colorado and Leroy has spent the past year showing us exactly why having that voice in leadership is so important. He has elevated the issues that are of utmost importance to Southern Colorado and never has stopped fighting for Puebloans.

It is no secret that Leroy never has shied away from hard work, whether it was as a Marine, a teacher, a city councilman or a legislator. It’s one of his core values and what has allowed him to single handedly do more for Pueblo than anyone I have seen in years. We should honor his hard work and allow him to serve out the rest of his term.

Ray Aguilera, Pueblo

City-run electric service could save Pueblo millions

The Pueblo Chieftain's Oct. 3 article ("Power question lights up at-large Pueblo City Council contenders") indicated that at least one candidate is doing some basic research when considering the Black Hills Energy question. He said Pueblo residents pay 42 percent more for electricity than anywhere else in Colorado.

Taking that a bit further, the phase one study completed for the Pueblo City Council this year states that Black Hills has 43,095 residential ratepayers, who consume on average 706 kilowatt-hours per month for an average monthly bill of $114.87. That works out to $4,950,159 that Black Hills takes in from residents alone.

Using the same number of residents, except applying them to the city of Fort Collins, which has a municipal utility, the average monthly bill for a resident there is $65.38. That works out to $2,817,361 that Fort Collins takes in from households.

So every year, Pueblo residents put out more than $25.6 million more with Black Hills than they theoretically would if they had their own municipal utility. That is $25.6 million that is being taken out of resident’s pockets, out of our local economy, and out of our city’s tax base.

Those kinds of dollars are more than economically significant, even though they are taken from a baseline. Given the speech making that comes from some candidates for the Pueblo City Council, these long-term economic implications are not being comprehended. That’s because they are not doing the math. They are just paying attention to deflection tactics and propaganda.

Joseph Griego, Pueblo