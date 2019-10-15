The overall crime rate in Pueblo continues to be down compared to last year, officials with the Pueblo Police Department said Tuesday.

“The overall crime rate is down 16%. The approval of (ballot issue) 2B by voters gave the police department additional resources to proactively address crime,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Tuesday.

The department’s Crime Analysis Unit released its third quarter crime statistics earlier this month.

As of Oct. 3, police reporting shows that burglaries are down 24 percent from the 955 cases reported in 2018.

Motor vehicle theft is down 26%, according to police. There were 863 reports of vehicle theft in 2018 and so far there have been 634 reports this year.

Arson reports, however, were up 33% with 56 cases reported this year and 42 in 2018.

The report stated that as of Oct. 3, there had been seven homicides. Another homicide occurred on Oct. 6, equaling the amount of homicides this year and last year.

The report stated that there were 148 reported sexual assaults, down from 159 reported last year. Robberies were down by 19%, with 137 reported cases as of Oct. 3. There were 169 reported in 2018.

There were 459 aggravated assaults reported in 2018 and 425 so far this year.

There were 2,697 reports of theft and larceny so far this year and 3,116 last year.

“With these additional resources we have staffed vacant positions and created more opportunities for self-initiated police activities that make a difference in the community,” Ortega said.

