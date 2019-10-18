The Las Animas High School volleyball team won its second straight match as it defeated Cheraw in four sets Monday at the Wolverines' Den.

"Cheraw put up a heck of a fight tonight," said LA coach Arron Warren. "Nothing hit the floor. They were really working hard and they took of work out of us."

"We didn't have any momentum and I felt like Monday games are kind of hard," said Cheraw coach Cassidy Froese. "We kind off came out a little sluggish and it was hard to pick up off of that."

The Lady Trojans scored the first point of the first set, but the Lady Wolverines scored two straight for a 2-1 lead. Las Animas also scored two in a row, but so did Cheraw and the Lady Wolverines led 4-3.

Las Animas tied the score, but Cheraw went on a 4-1 run to claim an 8-5 edge. After a brief Lady Trojans side out, the Lady Wolverines scored four straight points to push their lead to 13-6.

Cheraw led 16-9 before Las Animas scored five unanswered points to close the deficit to 16-14. The Lady Wolverines regained side out advantage, but the Lady Trojans went on a 9-1 run to go in front at 23-18.

Cheraw tied the score at 23-23, but Las Animas scored the final two points for a 25-23 win.

The Lady Wolverines took the lead in the second set by scoring the first six points. After both teams had 2-0 run, the Lady Trojans had a 3-2 rally to reduce the margin to 9-6.

Cheraw increased the lead to 12-7, however, Las Animas went on a 7-1 run to take the lead at 14-13.

The Lady Trojans extended their lead to 17-15, but the Lady Wolverines scored six of the next seven points to regain the lead to 21-18. Las Animas scored the next six points for a 24-21 advantage, but Cheraw scored six of the final seven points to win the second set 27-25.

The Lady Trojans scored the first three points of the third set, and they increased their lead to 8-2. The Lady Wolverines rallied to narrow the gap to 9-7, however, Las Animas scored six straight points for a 15-7 advantage.

Cheraw then scored four consecutive points, but the Lady Trojans increased their lead to 18-11.

The teams exchanged side outs, but Las Animas the final two points for a 25-17 win and a two sets to one lead.

The Lady Trojans opened the fourth set by taking a 4-1 lead. The Lady Wolverines tied the score at 6-6 and eventually took the lead at 11-9.

Las Animas went on a 5-0 run to regain the edge at 14-11. Cheraw tied the score at 15-15, however, the Lady Trojans ran off eight unanswered points for a 23-15 advantage.

The Lady Wolverines attempted a comeback as they closed to within 24-22. However, a hitting error gave the win to Las Animas 25-22.

Leading the Cheraw hitting game was Morgan McReynolds with 11 kills, followed by Sheridan Honey with nine, and Kenzie Bartholomew and Idaly Lopez both with five.

McReynolds also led in assists with 12, followed by Honey with 11. McReynolds also had four service aces, and Heaven-Lee Marquez had two.

Las Animas' offense was led by Shelby Eck with 13 kills, followed by Ceeley Turner with seven and Juliana Gonzales with five. Danica Maes led in assists with 15, and Turner and Alyana Magana both had two aces.

Cheraw (5-9, 1-2 High Plains League) will return to league play on Friday as it will host Cheyenne Wells. The first match begins at 4 p.m.

Las Animas (4-13, 0-10 Santa Fe League) will also league action as it will host Crowley County on Thursday. The C team match begins at 4:30 p.m.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com