SALIDA — The Decker Fire blazing 2 miles south of Salida is 30 percent contained.

The fire that begin Sept. 8 when lightning struck the area is 8,705 acres in size, according to officials.

Crews totaling 889 people are fighting the fire, using several aircraft in the battle.

Friday's colder temperatures and moisture helped limit fire behavior, but the fire picked up on Saturday.

The large area of active fire near Simmons Peak continued its slow move southward, but was kept in check by southwesterly winds. It is slowly backing its way southward, but still within the indirect line established farther to the south. Crews on the west side engaged in mop-up activities to improve the depth of line along the edge of the fire.

They also performed suppression repair work in areas around established fire-line, which helps return the land to its previous condition and minimize the environmental impact of fire suppression activities. The mop-up and repair work will continue indefinitely.

On Friday, firefighters finished securing the “Rock Finger” area of the fire near Bear Creek. They made progress in efforts to put a fire line around the nearby “Columbine Thumb” and firming up line down the east edge of the fire. That work continued Saturday.

Firefighters also were assessing the area for possible future contingency line locations that would protect values at-risk west and south of Howard.

Structure protection crews remained in the Bear Creek neighborhood Saturday to make sure all equipment was ready if needed.

There are road closures in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties. Officials urged citizens to respect the closures.

San Isabel Forest closures: https://tinyurl.com/SanIsabelClosures. Rio Grande Forest closures: https://tinyurl.com/RioGrandeClosures. BLM

closures: Facebook @BLMColoradoFire and https://tinyurl.com/BLMCLosure.

For evacuation information, contact the Chaffee County Sherriff’s Office: 719-539-2596, or Fremont County Emergency Management: 719-276-7416, 719-276-7418 or go to the Chaffee County Sheriff or Fremont County Sheriff Facebook pages and websites.