Sheriff Kirk Taylor said the recent jail tours the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has hosted have been eye-opening for the community and that he's cautiously optimistic voters will back the funding formula he and Pueblo County Commissioners came up with to pay for a new jail after rejecting the last two proposals that have been put up to a vote.

The sheriff's office hosted community walk-throughs of the jail on three separate Saturdays in September and early October to give the public a chance to see what the conditions are like there and why Taylor feels a new jail is necessary.

There were a combined 170 people who took part in the tours, according to Taylor.

Those individuals received a 10-minute presentation on the issues at the jail and were able to ask jail staff questions. They then were taken to different levels of the jail to see what things are like there, including getting to see overcrowding in the jail dormitory and in cells where some inmates have to sleep on makeshift boat beds, and viewing some of the plumbing issues that plague the jail and lead to flooding problems.

"It was interesting because this year everybody I spoke with when I was there on two of the occasions had indicated they voted against building a new jail previously the two times it had been on the ballot and now having seen it, it changed their mind and they're going to vote for it," Taylor said. "That was good and I thought things went very well."

There are two measures on the November ballot that could help fund a new jail.

One of the proposals to fund a jail and treatment center is being called measure 1A and is a slightly less than a .39-cent sales and use tax that would raise money for 30 years to pay for a new jail that would cost $140 million.

The other proposal, which is being called measure 1B, is a restructuring of marijuana taxes that would provide about $3.5 million annually. The measure would raise marijuana sales tax from 3.5% to 6%, which would align Pueblo County with other rates in the state. It would also keep the existing allocations to the scholarship program.

An increase in taxes to support a new jail has been on the ballot in 2015 (1 cent) and 2017 (half-cent) and both failed.

Taylor said he's hopeful that voters will support this formula for a new jail.

"Quite frankly, I don't know what else we can do," he said. "We are at a crisis state in this community as it relates to the jail. Even if we get it this November, which I'm cautiously optimistic that people are going to accept the formula we've put in place, but even if we get it we're still looking at two to two-and-a-half years before it's built."

Taylor said if voters approve the funding, the new jail would be built somewhere besides Downtown in an area that would allow for expansion down the road when needed.

He also said that even though there aren't any more formal jail tours scheduled, anyone in the community who still wants to tour the jail can call the sheriff's office and they'll set one up.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy