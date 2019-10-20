On Saturday morning, many families were enjoying the daytime treats and enactments at Boggsville Days, an Old West Re-enactment two miles south of present-day Las Animas at the Boggsville Historical Site.

The site consists of two structures and a restroom. The reconstructed Boggs house, where Kit Carson’s children were raised after his untimely death, is the first house on the left as you walk into Boggsville. The historic Prowers home is slightly to the east of the Boggs home, and is also reconstructed. Two earthen bread ovens stand behind the Boggs home. Paths go all around the area for wagon rides that would take place later in the afternoon when Doc Jones and his crew would arrive.



Many attractions enlivened the Saturday Boggsville Days scene. Leon Davis as Professor Picatune, this time a medicine show vendor, sold his goods on the porch of the Boggs home. A little farther on was a photography stand that offered period costumes in which tourists could get into the spirit and be photographed.



Next was a face painter, who advertised a small part of the face, half the face, or the full face. Behind her was Duana Bourne playing the water glasses, accompanied by Zeke Nichols, playing the bass washboard.



Then came the mule skinners, who showed both small animals, tanned with fur on, and large animal skins, fur off. Many Spoons, AKA Robert Garcia, said to tell the ICE he was Robert Johnson if any of them showed up. They were accompanied by a mule skinner out of Albuquerque, N.M.



Fur traders and tinkers were set up all over the grounds.



In the background, the chuckwagons, which would supply Saturday night’s Chuckwagon Dinner, were preparing to start cooking, which at a campsite takes a long time, at least for the stew and the beans. Also, the biscuits and pie need to be ready to go into the ovens when the meal begins.



Later in the afternoon, Doc Jones would arrive with his crew to give wagon rides all over Boggsville. Picnic tables were set up on the lawn of the Boggs home so the diners could eat in comfort. Many cowboy musicians would fill the cool western air with music as the diners enjoyed the mountain man fare.



It is rumored that a gunfight took place mid morning in the center of the area.



Sunday morning was the clean up and pack up time as this chapter of the Doc Jones Chuckwagon Dinner was put away.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com