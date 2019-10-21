Pueblo County residents should have their mail ballots for this year's election by now, and some have already come into the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

Mail ballots were sent to voters on Oct. 11 for the Nov. 5 general election.

"The bulk of people should have their ballots," Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder, said Friday. "I haven't had any reports of people saying they haven't gotten them yet or they're worried about it."

Ortiz said some completed ballots already have trickled into his office.

"We always see a pretty big spike once they first go out and then it plateaus pretty low and slows, and then four days out before the election, we get slammed," Ortiz said.

A big turnout is being anticipated for this year's election.

That's because there are so many tax and bond issues on the ballot both locally and statewide, according to Ortiz. Locally, those measures include funding for a new jail as well as separate measure to fund two new schools and improvements at others in Pueblo School District 60, a School District 70 measure, and a mill levy continuation for the Pueblo City-County Library District.

"When it affects people's pockets, they really come out and vote," Ortiz said.

There are a number of different ballot drop-off locations in the city and county residents can turn their ballots in at before the Nov. 5 election.

The 24-hour drop-off locations are as follows:

Pueblo County Election Office, 720 N. Main St. (Back of building).Colorado State Fair, 950 S. Prairie Ave. (Outside of Prairie gate entrance).Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. (Near entrance).Pueblo County Sheriff's Substation in Pueblo West, 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Those locations are open around the clock until Nov. 4 and open until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 5.

The Voter Service and Polling Center at the Pueblo County Election Department, 720 N. Main St., is open Monday through Friday (Oct. 28-Nov. 4) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It's also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 5.

The Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St., is another ballot drop-off location that will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day.

Finally, the Colorado City Metropolitan District, 4497 Bent Brothers Blvd., will be taking ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

