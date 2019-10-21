The 44th Annual Mennonite Relief Sale took place last Saturday, well attended by neighbors from throughout the Arkansas Valley, at the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds in Rocky Ford.

The main attractions varied by individual from the quilt and tractor auction to the bierrocks and other food items to the craft items, in time for Christmas purchases. All craft items were handmade.



“All proceeds from the relief sale go to the Mennonite Central Committee, which has workers all over the U.S., Africa and Asia. It goes mainly for people in camps or water projects or projects teaching people how to earn a living for their families. It may be chickens or small animals or sewing machines. No money goes for building churches; it all goes for relief work,” said Lynn Horner, a worker at the sale every year.



At 1 p.m. Saturday, before the big auction at 1:30 p.m., the large audience sang the "Doxology". You may think you know the "Doxology"; “Praise God from whom all Blessings Flow,” and can sing along, but this is no sing-along. It is a beautiful arrangement sung by Mennonite congregations from all over, not easy, but magnificent.



The quilts go for large sums of money, particularly the antique quilts, which usually are donated for auctioning at the next year’s sale. The same can be said of the tractor, which is bought at the auction, usually kept for five or 10 years, then donated back to the auction. This year’s tractor was a perfectly maintained 1950 John Deere B Serial Number 26435 last owned by Charles Nafsinger. Marlin Ness from Greeley intended to take it back to Greeley with him, but was outbid by a member of the Grenard family for $3,050.



The handcrafted items for sale throughout the Exhibition Building at the Fairgrounds were swooped up by the crowd. The aprons, place mats, handbags, quilted wall hangings and decorations for Christmas were popular items.



The bierrocks were tasty as ever this year, light yeast rolls with stuffing of hamburger, cabbage and onions, best set off with yellow or brown mustard. Apple cider, fresh pressed, some done at the sale, and was available for purchase, as were other food items, such as shelled pecans for Christmas and Thanksgiving.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com