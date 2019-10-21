It's an annual way for Puebloans to empty handcrafted bowls of homemade soups to give the disadvantaged a full holiday season.

Now in its 24th year, Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences' Empty Bowls fundraiser will see two meals served at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center on Nov. 1.

With lunch slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m.

"Empty Bowls is a school-wide community service project that helps raise awareness about world hunger and needs in the community," said Mickey Love, PSAS executive director. "One of the biggest lessons our students learn is that even though they are young, they can make a difference in another person's life through acts of community service."

At $10 each, bowls crafted by students and community members will be filled with soups donated by local restaurants and eateries.

The bowls — mugs, Anasazi pieces, mandalas, Australian pot painting motifs and other styles — are patrons to keep.

"All PSAS students from kindergarten through eighth grade at our campuses create at least one handmade bowl," Love said. "Parents and community members also help create the bowls."

Guests also can look forward to a silent auction, bake sale and live entertainment courtesy of PSAS students and alumni.

Proceeds from this year's fundraiser will be divided between Pueblo Rescue Mission, Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen and Posada services for the homeless.

In years past, as much as $15,000 has been raised.

Once again, Legacy Bank is Empty Bowls' presenting sponsor.

"We are grateful to Legacy Bank for their sponsorship, as it allows for the event proceeds to benefit area food banks," Love said.

Advance tickets are available in the front offices of PSAS Jones, 2415 Jones Ave.; PSAS Fulton Heights, 1411 Santa Rosa St.; and PSAS Homeschool, 922 E. Hailey Lane, Suite B, during regular school hours.

For more information, call 404-2680.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia