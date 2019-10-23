Although it's officially played out in the historic environs of Dutch Clark Stadium, a football tradition 127 years in the making has found a suitable proxy home in the acoustic-rich commons area of Brookdale El Camino.

As a mirthful precursor to Friday's celebrated Bell Game, gridiron stars, cheerleaders and dancers from Centennial and Central high schools once again carried their spirited rivalry into the South Side assisted living center.

Before staff and resident supporters of both the Bulldogs and Wildcats, the cheer and dance teams unfurled animated routines touting the superiority of their respective ballclubs: represented Wednesday by a handful of players from both sides in crisp game jerseys.

A grand entrance on the part of the crimson-hued contingent set the tone for the raucous display of school spirit.

"The bell rings red," chanted the Bulldog horde at a remarkable volume, with the incessant tolling of that coveted prize only adding to the boldness of the statement.

Not to be outdone, the Wildcat boosters roared back with equal exuberance, filling the air with proclamations that the bell will be a much different color come Friday evening.

It was an expression of pride that hit home with Brookdale resident Maryann Jackson.

A member of the Central class of 1950, Jackson boasted of the fact with a crisp "Central 50th class reunion" shirt.

"I loved the Bell Game so much," said Jackson, 86. "It was always a big deal. And today, I feel like I'm back at school."

As a sampling of the athletic action that defines the Bell Game, residents were encouraged to toss a foam football — red and blue in color, naturally — through a large hoop held aloft by the team mascots.

From the "Centennial side," Pauline Johnson and Pat Solano were on the money, as was Wildcat Jackson, despite having to toss from her walker.

With no other Central supporters willing to accept the challenge, Theo Romero was recruited to represent the boys in blue.

With ease, Theo sailed the ball through the goal: an achievement greeted by an ear-piercing and sustained wave of appreciation.

"I'm predicting a Bell Game victory," said Theo, a noseguard and tackle, "because I'm the best football player. And I'm going to tell my teammates before the game, 'We're going to dominate these guys.'"

Although they will be on opposing sides Friday, Brandon Martin and Devin Blue, team captains for Central and Centennial, respectively, were in agreement Wednesday.

"This is tradition, so everyone is going to be supporting their school," Brandon said. "And everyone loves a good rivalry, so I think the Brookdale residents really enjoyed it."

"Even here, the rivalry is alive," added Devin. "This is a big tradition for us, one you won't find anywhere else, so we are happy to share it."

Janella Sandoval, a Brookdale administrator, was overtly grateful for the expression of generosity.

"We know this is a busy week for you," Sandoval said at the conclusion of the rally. "But you don't know how much this means to us, because school spirit is ageless."

