In an effort officials from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region say is aimed at transparency, the organization will be hosting two town hall meetings a year for the public to give them a chance to ask questions and address any concerns people may have.

The first town hall meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the HSPPR Pueblo campus, 4600 Eagleridge Place.

There won't be two town halls this year, but there will be beginning next year.

Kate Aviv, the community relations specialist for HSPPR, said the organization is eyeing April for its next town hall, then another will be held later on in 2020.

In its contract with the city and county to manage and operate the shelter, HSPPR is mandated to host quarterly community liaison meetings where the organization provides updates to the city and county, but those meetings are closed.

Some council members wanted the public to be able to attend those meetings, so the town halls were organized as a way for the public to be able to meet with HSPPR officials and ask them questions. A 15-minute question-and-answer session will be held at the end of the town halls, Aviv said.

"We decided to put on these town halls to increase transparency within the community," Aviv said. "We want to make sure that we have open lines of communication with the community so that we can hear their concerns and express how we're working toward any of their goals."

The town halls will be moderated by Mayor Nick Gradisar and will feature the associate director of the Pueblo shelter as well as the interim CEO, according to Aviv.

HSPPR isn't sure what to expect in terms of how many people will attend the town halls, but officials expect the sessions to be productive.

"We're hoping it will be a decent-size crowd, but we expect it to be a very positive experience," Aviv said.

HSPPR came under scrutiny from some in Pueblo who were unhappy with how they operated the shelter, mainly having to do with euthanization rates of animals there. That led the the city and county awarding a new animal services contract to PAWS for Life to run the shelter at the beginning of this year. PAWS for Life, though, relinquished its license in March after weeks of turbulence that included an investigation by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. HSPPR then was brought back in to operate the shelter on a long-term basis.

