School: Villa Bella Expeditionary



Grade: Third



Education: Graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo



From administrator Jessica Ortiz: "Three months into his first year of teaching, you would expect Mr. Ortiz to leave every day looking like most newly developed young educators: overwhelmed. That is, however, not the case for this recent college graduate.

"He can be found in the halls with an air of confidence more befitting of a veteran teacher. Taking everything in stride and really, truly finding joy in the journey, Mr. Ortiz embraces each day with the knowledge that he holds the key to changing lives, inspiring students to excellence, and leaving a positive and lasting impact on the world around him. His capacity for growth is firmly grounded in his own personal love of learning.

"The term 'lifelong learner' certainly applies. He pursues the potential of new methods for best instructional practices. Whether it be the use of technology, research on the most effective strategies for reading instruction, a focus on character education, or current cooperative learning approaches, he is willing to pursue all newly harvested ideas judicially for the benefit of his students.

"His effective classroom management style is one in which a culture of respect flows in every direction: from teacher to students, students to teacher, students to students, and beyond. He expects that all students can and will achieve in his classroom. His ripe sense of humor allows him to laugh with his students whenever possible, laugh with his colleagues in the office or lounge, and laugh at himself at the experiences that are simply too farcical to process as a first-year teacher otherwise.

"Confident in who he is and why he got into the profession, he is firm in his convictions with a willingness to learn more, become better, and evolve in his role. Watching this young energetic, vibrant, first-year teacher evolve and develop over time is sure to be a satisfying experience for all those who have the opportunity. We are certainly lucky to have him at Villa Bella Expeditionary."



From the educator: "I chose education because I love to learn and also love helping others learn and reach their goals. A high point so far is making relationships with students and watching them grow into Explorers and showing the true meaning of 'crew' every day.



"A challenge is being able to manage my time through the day and also through the week. Time management is very important and being able to understand that, I need some time to remember that I am human and need to step back and reflect on the great things going on throughout the year, not just on challenges."