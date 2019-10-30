EDITORS NOTE: Due to the weather, this event has been modified to a goodie bag hand out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the swimming pool at Lovell Park. The carnival games and costume contest have been cancelled.

Carnival games and costume contests are set to thrill the little ghosts and goblins during the free Pueblo West Metro District’s annual Halloween Bash set to run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.

The Halloween Day even will be held at Lovell Park, 340 E. Hahns Peak Court.

“Children will be given bags as they enter at the front and they can collect free candy as well as win candy and toys at the carnival games. There also will be a costume contest,” said Carol Cosby, parks and recreation department director.

“It is an awesome, very safe event. Last year we had a little lower turn out - about 550 children -because it was so cold.

“This year we are counting on 650 kids,” she said.

Recreation district staff accept donations of cash to purchase the candy and toys, plus volunteers help run the carnival booths.

“We usually have high school and middle school students running the carnival games and volunteers are always needed,” Cosby said. “We could not do events like this without our volunteers.”

Volunteers can call 719-547-7400 to sign up to help.

