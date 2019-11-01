A woman who carjacked a Dodge Challenger at gunpoint, then led Pueblo police on a chase is now a fugitive of justice.

On Oct. 24, Angelic Lobato, 21, reportedly carjacked the vehicle in the area of E. Ninth St. After being spotted by police, Lobato attempted to flee, which resulted in a pursuit that led officers up and down the U.S. Highway 50 Bypass and northbound Interstate 25.

Using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, an officer brought the chase to an end.



Lobato then fled from the vehicle on foot toward a moving train, which reportedly struck her. She was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Due to her injuries, which police considered to be self-inflicted, Lobato was sent from Pueblo to a Denver-area hospital, from which she somehow escaped.

Lobato, who was last seen in Pueblo, is wanted on a no-bond warrant for robbery, which includes aggravated robbery, possession of a real/simulated weapon, driving under restraint, eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

Capt. Kenny Rider, a spokesman for the Pueblo Police Department, said that due to the self-inflicted injuries sustained by Lobato, she was allowed to seek medical treatment before being transported to jail.

"We were under the impression that she would be in no condition to be walking away from a hospital," Rider said. "To be good stewards of taxpayer money — and not pay for incarceration fees while she was receiving treatment — the decision was made to let her seek that treatment for what we thought was an injury that wasn't going to allow her to walk away.

"And once that treatment was administered, we were going to get her back in custody. But that didn't happen, and I don't know the circumstances of how she left that hospital facility."

In 2017, the last time Pueblo police paid incarceration fees for local arrestees being treated in Denver, the daily rate was $527. That year, Rider said the department shelled out more than $81,000 in incarceration fees for just two suspects.

Lobato is an Hispanic female, 5-foot-4, 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A second Safe Streets suspect is Joshua Riddock.

Riddock, 22, is a white male, 5-foot-11, 202 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Riddock has a no-bond warrant for flight-escape, which includes aggravated motor vehicle theft (two counts) and possession of a weapon by a previous offender (two counts.)

Those with information on Lobato and/or Riddock are encouraged to call 553-2502. To remain anonymous, Pueblo Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If the information leads to a felony arrest, a cash reward may be available.

"Shots fired" call arrest

Early Friday, officers were dispatched to the South Side regarding a disturbance in a car, with shots fired, in the area of Hollywood Drive and Canterbury Lane. At the scene, an officer located the vehicle, with a man in the driver's seat.

Taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen gun was Raymond Johnson-Yepez, 25.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Arrests

Richard A. Duran, 22, of Hollywood Drive, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Aaron L. Lang, 36, of the 1400 block of E. Third St., was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole violation warrant.

Joseph M. Valdez, 33, of the 700 block of Jackson St., was arrested Thursday on three warrants: failure to appear, second-degree burglary, and fugitive of justice, and booked into jail in lieu of $15,500 total bail.

Rosario Verdugo Chong, 56, of Phoenix, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the unlawful possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance-more than 225 grams, and booked into jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He also was placed on a court hold.

Toni Montoya, 41, of Alta Loma Drive, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for criminal mischief-$20,000 to $100,000, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Destiny N. Gallegos, 20, of Denver, was arrested Thursday on a failure to appear warrant, and was booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. She also was placed on a court hold.

Erica M. Clayton, 39, of E. Eighth St., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

