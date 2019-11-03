Cup and Cone expands

bakery in Canon City

Owner and operator Jeri Fry was the top awardee in the Fremont Economic Development Corp.'s Pitch business division contest on Oct. 3. Subsequently in four short weeks she has expanded the bakery at her Cup and Cone ice cream parlor and coffee shop at the corner of Fourth Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard in Canon City.

To get going, Fry said she is collaborating with another micro-bakery to produce bagels and pretzels. Of course, Cup and Cone already is well-known for its soda jerks and baristas serving 50 flavors of ice cream, shakes, floats and espresso bar offerings. Cookies, scones, bundt cake, muffins and biscotti also are on the menu.

“The menu will grow as we get our footing, but we will have several items to taste and free coffee for grand opening weekend (that kicked off Friday and winds up Sunday)," she said.



Fry said the bakery expansion came about to serve her business interests, meaning that include she wants Cup and Cone to continue to thrive.

“The idea that when a business hits its fifth year means success is not true today,” Fry said. “It is necessary for my business to expand so we can stay in business.”

She said it's also important to her that she improve her employees' opportunities.

Fry said wants to offer her seasonal staff year-around employment. She said she's trained more than 60 young employees since opening her doors in 2012. But when she started, the minimum wage was $7.64 an hour, and in two months, it will be $12 an hour, a financial burden that weighs heavy on her as an employer in a rural economy.

Plus, she sees the move as a steppingstone to an even bigger goal.

“We are incubating this new business right under our own roof, with the intention to move a bagel cafe to a bigger location if it is well-received. I reworked my business plan and it looked good, so I thought I’d pitch it at the FEDC Contest. The $4,000 cash prize was a complete shock.”

Call the Cup and Cone at 719-275-3434 or visit the store's Facebook page.