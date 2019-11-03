CANON CITY — A Buffalo Soldier re-enactor is set to highlight the Veterans’ Day Ceremony slated for 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Greenwood Pioneer Cemetery, located at the top of the South First Street hill.

Ray P. Brown, a third-generation native of Colorado Springs, is set to present a “Breaking Barriers,” speech focusing on U.S. military history to commemorate Veterans Day. Brown is a member of the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West, an educational reenactment group out of Brighton.

Brown is a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo. He commissioned with the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and later promoted to captain in the intelligence division.

Following his service, Brown went on to serve a second career in manufacturing and a third career in education.

The Veterans Day ceremony includes a presentation of colors by the Canon City High School Junior ROTC Color Guard and two flag-raising ceremonies in the Grand Republic of the Army and Confederate sections of the cemetery.

“‘To the Colors’ will be played by Bugler Tim Grabin. Tim also plays ‘Taps’ after the final prayer at the Confederate Section which is a moving moment,” said Carol McNew, secretary of the Greenwood Cemetery Committee.

The first burial at the cemetery occurred in 1865. The cemetery was Canon City's first and has a combination of generals, governors and Civil War Veterans buried at the same site where the state's unclaimed inmates were buried in two separate areas.

