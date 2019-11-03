Randall Roberson needed to make a change with the location of his Insurance office. He is now located at 319 Santa Fe, which is a beautiful office, but with a fatal flaw - there’s no place to park and it is not highly visible. He will fix that by moving to the former location of A to Z Electric, which he purchased from the Friedenbergers. That storefront is at 401 E. Third, probably one of the most visible locations in town. Vigil Construction, owned by Stan Vigil, is on the job now.



“This will be an insurance agency, not a storefront,” said Roberson. “But it will be nice to have windows.” Roberson handles Farmers Insurance, Foremost and Bristol West Companies. He has every kind of insurance except health insurance - auto, home, life, umbrella, commercial and agricultural. “I’m not an insurance salesman,” he said, “I am an insurance advocate. I am out to get you the best use of your money for the best protection of your assets.”



His associate at the new office will be Tambi Daen, also a licensed insurance agent. She will act as receptionist until the business expands to allow for another employee.



He has been in business in this area for a quarter century.

“I have had the same house, the same wife, and the same cell phone for 25 years,” he said. “Everybody knows I live down at the end of Topeka.”

Roberson’s wife, Marty, teaches sixth grade science at the La Junta Junior-Senior High School. His daughter, Marta Oquist, teaches at the primary school.



He is completely remodeling the building formerly used by A to Z to fit it out as insurance offices, with a reception area, offices, a break room and handicapped-accessible restrooms. He will rent the back part of the building to Eric Pulido, an electrician. He is planning on moving into the new offices in January. In the meantime, you can reach him at 384-8816 and at his office at 319 Santa Fe.

