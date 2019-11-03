A special "Thank You" to the businesses and citizens who helped make the 2019 Fire Prevention Week a success.
Every year in October the La Junta Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week by presenting our education program to children on the importance of fire safety. The target audiences of our firefighters and EMTs during this week are the kids in Kindergarten through 3rd grade throughout our fire district, including the school districts of La Junta, Swink and Cheraw.
During the month of October we also visit preschools and daycares to provide early education on fire safety to the younger age groups. This year our Fire Prevention Team was able to reach almost 900 children again.
Our Fire Prevention and Education program would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of individuals and businesses throughout the community. In recognition of this, we would like to thank the following businesses and citizens who helped make Fire Prevention Week 2019 a success:
Dr. C. Archuleta
AVRMC
Casa del Sol
Copper Kitchen
Digitcom Electronics
Elks Lodge
Falcon Industries
First National Bank
Knights of Columbus
La Junta Chamber of Commerce
Lewis Bolt & Nut Company
Martins General Store
Mendenhall & Malouff RLLP
M. L. Nicklos
Otero Junior College
Otero County Insurance
Otero County Title, Inc.
Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home
Dr. Allen Shand
State Bank of La Junta
TBK Bank
The Barista
TLC Vet Clinic
Tri County Motors
Valley Plumbing
Wallace Oil Company