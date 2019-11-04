The Elks Halloween Party went off as scheduled on Thursday night, although there was no grant to cover expenses this year.

"Thanks to generous donations from community members, expenses were covered," said Ron Davis.



Pitching in to help with the games and the costume judging were the Elks, Otero Junior College Presidential Leadership Program, La Junta High School Pawsitive Impact and the La Junta Police Department.

Toni Cordova, who spearheaded the party for the Elks, said, "The high school and college groups helped us out a lot and saved our lives, because there were over 500 kids. They had fun and said they would do it again next year."

She said the turnout was excellent.

"The kids just kept pouring in. We're getting older and the college and high school kids sure helped out," said Cordova.



The object is to keep kids safe on Halloween Night, and this year it also served to keep them warm. There was a good crowd at the high school gym, and some fantastic costumes, as you can see.

