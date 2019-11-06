Police Chief Troy Davenport said Pueblo is safer today because FBI agents took a 27-year-old man, who planned on bombing Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel, off the streets.

The chief said Wednesday that he wants Puebloans to be confident and to feel safe.

“That’s because I think they can feel this way. Certainly an incident like this can shake that confidence, but I would also point out that law enforcement did see things that were concerning and the Federal Bureau of Investigation took swift action,” Davenport said.

Richard Holzer of Pueblo, who authorities said left a trail of white supremacist ideology on the internet, planned to bomb the building early Friday. FBI agents took Holzer into custody Friday.

Davenport said two Pueblo Police detectives, some marked units and a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved on the night of the operation.

“We had detectives that were working ahead of the arrest, but really, it was an FBI case and we really owe them a large debt of gratitude,” Davenport said.

Davenport said the operation was an FBI case from the beginning to the end.

“We assisted in different areas and in different ways, but it was an FBI-oriented case,” he said.

“They picked up some very concerning posts and things from social media and certainly Mr. Holzer engaged in certain activities that indicated that his intent to levy violence against the temple was significant.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s website states that Holzer recorded a video of himself urinating on a synagogue in Thousand Oaks before he came to Colorado.

In 2016, Holzer posted Facebook videos of himself wearing military-style fatigues adorned with Ku Klux Klan and Nazi patches, the anti-hate organization stated. He was marching in the uniform in Oxnard and Port Hueneme, Calif., the ADL said.

In California, he used the name Rikard Buschmaan and claimed to be a Klan member, according to the ADL.

Last year, he posted videos of himself distributing "white lives matter" stickers in Pueblo, ADL said.

It had been monitoring his activities for several years, focusing on him for promoting white supremacy and acts of violence.

Under federal law, Holzer, if convicted, could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison, but sentences, based on federal court guidelines, typically are much lower than the maximum allowed by law.

A federal public defender has been appointed to represent Holzer.

Davenport said he had the opportunity to observe the operation the night he was taken into custody.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation and its resources that were brought to the city in order to take this gentleman off the streets and protect innocent lives is significant,” Davenport said.

Davenport said that Holzer’s actions are not indicative of Pueblo.

“Yet we have to be ever present and ever mindful that these things can happen. And we need to certainly take them seriously,” the chief said.

“It’s just very difficult to fathom hatred at that level.”

Davenport said citizens need to be aware and report anything strange they may come across whether it’s in person or on social media.

“It’s a bit cliche to say, but if you see something, say something. We can look into it. Many times people are exercising their First Amendment rights and sometimes the things that they say are repulsive,” Davenport said.

“However, if there are other indicators and other actions that the person takes, having that initial information is sometimes very, very helpful. We can’t violate citizens’ civil rights, but we are tasked with protecting the community at large.”

Davenport said Pueblo is a diverse community and is characterized by inclusiveness and not by Holzer’s kind of behavior.

“But in a community of 107,000 (people) sometimes there are people with different ideas, but I don’t think it’s a massive number by any stretch,” he said.

Holzer is due back in the U.S. District Court for Colorado on Friday for a judge to decide if he can be released on a bond.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517