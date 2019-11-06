Pueblo West voters appeared to be voting down a 1 percent sales tax to help fund fire protection services, according to election results available Wednesday morning.

Results indicated voters had cast 4,552 were against, with 3,738 voting for the measure.

The Pueblo West Metro District agreed to put the 1 percent sales tax question on the ballot after the state Legislature this year cleared the way for it with the Metropolitan District Fire Protection sales tax bill. The bill allows districts such as Pueblo West the authority to levy a sales tax, at a rate determined by the board, for the purpose of funding safety protection such as fire protection.

The language in the ballot question and in the statute that allows the question both ensure the sales tax funds would have been spent strictly on fire protection. The sales tax would have generated up to $2 million a year starting in 2020.

The funds would have covered costs to build the proposed new Fire Station Two at the corner of South McCulloch and Industry. The sales tax funds also could have helped staff the new station, which initially would have four firefighters. Funds also could go toward fire department expenses.

Construction of a new fire station would lower home insurance rates for homeowners in Southwest Pueblo West. When it comes to determining homeowners insurance rates in Pueblo West, a home’s proximity to a fire station is one of many factors that can tip the scales.

