The Cheraw High School volleyball team took second place in the Class 1A District 2 Tournament, which took place last Thursday at the Lamar Community College Wellness Center.

The Lady Wolverines were the top seed in their pool and they went undefeated in pool play.

Cheraw opened the tournament by defeating McClave in three sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21. It also swept Eads by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-13.

In the other pool-play match, Eads defeated McClave 25-23, 25-27, 25-15 and 25-21.

The Lady Wolverines met Kit Carson, the top seed in the other pool and they were defeated in three sets 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8.

Kit Carson advanced to the championship by sweeping Granada 25-7, 25-16 and 25-7, and by sweeping Cheyenne Wells 25-6, 25-7 and 25-16.

In the other Pool A match, Cheyenne Wells defeated Granada in four sets. The scores were 21-25, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-21.

Eads defeated Cheyenne Wells in the third-place match by scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.

Cheraw (12-10) will play in a regional tournament Saturday at the Lamar Community Building. Kit Carson and Eads also advanced.

McClave ended the season with nine wins and 12 losses.

Lady Mustangs' season ends

The Kim/Branson co-op volleyball team saw its season come to an end as it lost in three sets to Wiley last Thursday on the road.

The scores were 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20.

Kim/Branson ends the season with 11 wins and nine losses.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com