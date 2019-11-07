Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 La Junta Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. Any outstanding individual or group that has contributed

to La Junta's community progress is welcome to be considered for this honor. The award committee will meet Nov. 12.



Send a written resume about the group or individual to La Junta Chamber of Commerce, 110 Santa Fe Ave. For questions please call Lindy Nelson, 469-9643. This award will be presented at the January Chamber of Commerce Banquet.



