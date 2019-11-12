Sunday will be a special day of praise, worship and sacrifice for the Cheraw United Methodist Church’s members, families and friends.

The annual Lord’s Acre and Praise Luncheon celebration, which has been an annual event for the past 64 years, will be held Sunday.



The congregation's old wooden church burned down in 1955 and the members had to think of a way to pay to build a new one. Most of the members were farmers at that time and they decided to pledge the profit from one acre of their land to pay for the new building. Thus, the Lord’s Acre came into being and the beautiful new brick church was built.



The ladies of the church served the Praise Luncheon annually, so they combined the two for one big celebration. The church was paid for long ago, but money was always needed, so the tradition continues.

The vent will be held about noon following the church service. Everyone is invited to attend and share in the turkey dinner. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.