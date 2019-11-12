Thomas D. Miller, 80 years old of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab Center, Pleasant Prairie.

He was born March 7, 1939, in La Junta, Colo., the son of the late Henry and Lydia (Will) Miller.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia (nee Hart); two children, Steven (Barb) Miller of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., and Shelly (Billy) Neeve of Florida; siblings, Ray (Jan) Miller, Elaine (the late Jim) Harper; and the late Darrell (Doris) Miller; grandchildren, Eric (Leah), Dana, Lauren (Paul), and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Calvin, Isaac, Rose, Layla, and Quorra.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

