You may know the Bible story in which a group of scholars, the Sadducees, confront Jesus with an odd question about resurrection.

It’s odd because the Sadducees firmly rejected the belief in resurrection, although another powerful group of scholars, the Pharisees, taught and believed in it. And of course, so did Jesus. And he was constantly talking about it.



So these Sadducees ask Jesus the famous riddle: “Moses taught that if a man dies and leaves a widow but no children, his brother is to marry her and raise children for his brother. So what if that happens in the same family seven times? What if seven brothers all marry her and die childless? Then in your resurrection, whose wife will she be? Hmmmm?”

We can imagine their crafty sarcasm, as they tried to tangle the famous peasant preacher in his own words.



But there also was a sincere layer to their question. Moses was the absolute bedrock of their faith, and they were trying to understand how this law given by Moses, meant to protect women from being left penniless and unprotected, would play out in practical terms. If Jesus was teaching anything but heresy — in their minds — then he had to account for how Moses’ law would work even if people could live after death.



Tricky, isn’t it? How would you answer the question (argument, really) posed by someone you respect but have a deep disagreement with? What if you and your friend read the very same passage of Scripture, and hear different calls to faithful action?



Mark, Matthew, and Luke all tell this story, and Jesus answers a little differently in each one, but his response is essentially the same. (As Matthew and Mark tell it, he comes right out and says, “You’re wrong.”) He patiently explains his position at some length, giving dignity to their question even as he refutes it. Then he backs up his point with another reference to Moses, where God’s voice from the burning bush assures Moses that God’s realm is timeless, that even Abraham, Isaac and Jacob are still living in the heart of God.



And the best part of the story, for us in this time of bitter disagreements on almost every issue of religious and practical life? Jesus stops talking. He doesn’t drive his argument into the ground or escalate the tension. He has made his point, and he knows that minds aren’t changed instantly but through the gradual enlightening of hearts.

The Sadducees don’t argue back, either. They go away to think some more about this strange Jesus. And some of them may even decide he’s right.



Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all learn to treat each other in the same way?



