Today’s column is a part of the Forward Thinking Education Series presented by Legacy Bank, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chieftain. Webinars further discussing this and other financial topics can be found on the Latino Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at: https://m.facebook.com/PuebloLCC/

Do you know your credit score or how it is determined? If not, you are not alone. According to an online survey by CompareCards, nearly 40 percent of respondents said they had no idea how their credit score was determined. That’s not surprising since most people do not clearly understand their credit history or what a credit report is.

“It’s quite simple. If you have a credit card, a car loan, a mortgage, have borrowed money from a bank or are paying off any other debt, you have a credit history and a credit score,” said Scott Sherman, vice president at Legacy Bank. “For most people this is a good thing,” he adds. “If you have a high credit score when you want to obtain a credit card, a car loan or pay for something else on a monthly basis; a bank or other financial institution can see that you’re a strong borrower and repay debt responsibly.”

According to Sherman, your credit history includes detailed information such as your name, address, full or partial Social Security number, date of birth and possible employment information. It also includes information on credit card accounts, mortgages, car loans, and student loans recording how much is owed on each. Past payment history, as well as, any court judgments, tax liens, bankruptcy filings and a list of companies or individuals who have recently requested a copy of your credit history are all part of the report.

Interestingly, Sherman notes that lenders, insurers, employers and others may legally request a person’s credit history in the form of a credit report if you have applied for credit, other financial services, or are seeking employment. Credit reports are therefore a critical piece of your personal portfolio.

“Lenders may use a credit report to decide if someone qualifies for a loan or perhaps the terms of the loan,” Sherman adds. “Insurance companies review credit reports to determine whether they will issue a policy. Telephone and utility companies use them to decide whether to provide services and landlords may even rely on them to consider renting an apartment to someone. Having a strong credit score can potentially save thousands of dollars for the same product in comparison to somebody with a weak credit score.” Looking for a job? You may be surprised to learn employers may obtain a credit report, with your permission, as part of the hiring process.

Scott Sherman is vice president at Legacy Bank. Sherman has six years of banking experience and specializes in small business. He is a civic advocate, volunteering in various parts of the community including serving on the Board of Directors for the Pueblo Community College Foundation.