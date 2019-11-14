The night before the Pueblo West High School robotics team was set to compete in the 2019 BEST Off the Grid competition, its robot named Marcus had yet to work.

The team, comprised of 35 students, worked throughout the night to get the robotic cart to operate properly.

The next day, upon arriving at Englewood High School in Englewood, Marcus was operational.

“He didn’t have motors and hadn’t fully come together so the kids were feverishly trying to figure out if they had the coding right,” Megan Reese, a teacher at Pueblo West and the team’s coach said. “So, we didn’t know if we’d be able to compete. But I came back from registration and Marcus working. So we were able to compete.”

The competition, held on Oct. 26, featured 20 teams from around the Front Range.

Pueblo West finished 13th in the robotics competition, ninth in the notebook portion and just missed being one of the eight teams to go the overall finals.

This, in the team’s first competition after starting a robotics team just six weeks prior.

“My kids were brand, brand new,” Reese said. “They didn’t know what it was going to be like at all. I think that was really ambitious on my part because the kids had no concept of anything.”

But the 35 students on the team diligently spent six weeks creating Marcus, adhering to the competition guidelines and compiling a detailed notebook.

Reese said the students dedicated hours and hours of free time to the project, often working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, working on Saturdays and spending as much time getting Marcus ready for competition as they could.

“I was so proud of these kids and the work they put in,” Reese said. “They did everything. They even volunteered at sports concession stands. They have over a thousand dollars raised in their account. They were just willing to do whatever it took.”

The object of the BEST competition was to design a robot that could help lineman work on electric lines in a more efficient manner.

Marcus was designed to move equipment from one point to another. The robot excelled at moving objects throughout the competition zone.

“Marcus is really good at driving and moving stuff around,” Reese said.

The team was responsible for engineering Marcus, coding the robot to perform tasks, compiling the notebook and operating Marcus during competition.

None of the students on the team had a robotics background, though Reese herself certainly did.

Even with her prior knowledge, she made it a point to be “hands off” and let the students learn as much a possible.

“I have all the knowledge they need, so why I shouldn’t I just stand there and start telling them what to do?” she said. “But I wanted them to actually learn. They struggled and I felt bad, but ultimately they did a really amazing job.”

The team’s notebook was the highlight of the competition, ranking ninth among the 20 teams.

In fact, Reese said to finish in the wildcard round was surprising to her.

With little experience, she believed she and her team of novice science students would land in the bottom five of the competition.

“In the bottom five is where I would have expected us to finish,” she said. “That would have been appropriate, in my opinion. But to be that close to getting to the finals … I was amazed.”

Reese said that this competition will serve as a primer for future endeavors.

She also said she hopes that the students learned more than just physics and engineering concepts while building the robot.

“I hope the kids took away that they can do anything they want to do,” Reese said. “I think robotics sounds unachievable and these kids put together and built a robot that could help a lineman do his job.

“I think that’s monumental.”

