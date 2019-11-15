On Monday, the Fowler Historical Society hosted an event called “A day to remember.”

Members of the historical society opened the meeting with the pledge of allegiance, and discussed the importance of Veterans day.

Martha Manchego Castro, a member of the Friends of Fowler Cemetery, informed the audience that there are over 500 Veterans buried in the Fowler cemetery. Friends of Fowler Cemetery places an American flag on each gravesite during days of remembrance.

Local veterans then spoke about their time serving our country. Speakers included: Sam Rogge, Bob Miller, Charles Bigler, Esther Manchego Castro (On behalf of Albert Manchego,) Bill Krieder, and Terry Gribble.

Several people in attendance spoke of how moving the event was to them, and how it was a needed reminder to express our gratitude to all who have served.