Artisan Textile Co. open house

The Artisan Textile Co., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, will host its fourth annual open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at 121 Broadway Ave.

The public is invited to celebrate the company’s fourth anniversary by shopping and crafting. The event also will offer live music, refreshments and the makers table. There will be a drawing for a gift basket and a door prize.

Job search

assistance available

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com. Call the center at 562-3731.