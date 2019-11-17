I love movies. Sometimes, I go to movies by myself. Like last Sunday, when I went to see “Midway.”

This past week, I saw “Midway” again. It’s a 2-hour-plus movie, but I could go see it again tomorrow.

The movie is an inspirational depiction of the most important naval battle in U.S. history, the turning point in the war in the Pacific against the Japanese forces.

It was amazing to witness the courage of the young men, and inspiring to learn at movie’s end what became of them. Most went on to remarkable careers in the military. But at the time of the battle, they were young men, little more than boys, when they fought at Midway.

I’m struggling to get to my point, so please bear with me this week. I know what I want to say but the words aren’t coming easily.

Let me start here. There are heroes all around us today. Men and women in our Armed Forces. Law enforcement officers and other first responders. Teachers. Doctors and nurses. Social workers. We don’t have to look far to see someone who literally is saving someone’s life.

But in watching “Midway” — both times — I found myself feeling shame. Not just for me, but for most Americans in these contentious times.

These young men went into the skies to battle over and over. And each time, fewer of them came back alive. “The Greatest Generation.” Indeed, they were.

And what are we? We hate our president. We hate the Democrats. We hate the Republicans. We separate families and cage children, but we sure didn’t crack down on the big companies that employed illegal labor that made hotels and restaurants successful, did we? We infuriate our allies and grovel to our enemies. The streets are filled with protesters who scream and carry signs and give no thought to the others’ point of view.

And on and on it goes.

And it creeps or maybe stomps into our living rooms, where families and friends bitterly disagree over the politics of 2019 and even ostracize those whom we love but no longer can stand to be around.

The men who fought in World War II fought to save the American way of life. And, of course, that includes freedom of speech.

But what we’re doing is more than freedom of speech. We now are invoking our right to hate, our right to always be right, our right to vote the party line no matter the topic. Our way or the highway.

Most who fought in World War II are ghosts now. But if they could speak, do you think they would be proud of how we are conducting ourselves? Do you think they would think their sacrifices were worth it?

I’m not sure of that answer. I do know this and I believe it: The way we are behaving as Americans is wrong. The intense hatred is wrong.

We should be finding solutions, not finding ways to fight those with whom we disagree. We need to find common ground and find answers to our many pressing problems.

But that’s not happening. And it’s wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

We should be ashamed.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. His columns are available in podcast form at www.chieftain.com.