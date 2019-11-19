On a normal day, seeing a Pueblo police interceptor unit pull up to your residence first thing in the morning might be cause for concern.

But on this particular morning, for 100 families, it was a reason to celebrate.

In what's become a staple of holiday giving, the Pueblo Police Department again partnered with the North Side Walmart Supercenter to ensure a hearty Thanksgiving dinner for those likely to go without come Nov. 28.

With assistance from a $2,500 Walmart grant, the department secured enough food — turkeys, vegetables, rolls, gravy, pies and other sweets — to pack 100 large boxes with all the fixings of a traditional meal.

The 30-pound packages are a far cry from the giveaway's early days, when two meager bundles represented the extent of the philanthropy.

"We've been doing this holiday food basket program for the last 16 years," said Pueblo Police Cpl. Patrick Fleming, one of the food drive's driving forces. "The names of the recipient families we get from school resource officers, officers on calls, police chaplains, and from those both inside and outside the department.

"It's a good deal for the families in need and for the community in general."

Before the bounty could be delivered Monday, it first had to be packaged.

Inside Walmart's expansive warehouse, an assembly line staffed by officers, Walmart associates and volunteers assembled box after box in no time flat.

The smooth efficiency of the production line was enough to impress Walmart manager Jesse Dauenhauer, dressed for the occasion in a two-tone red and green Christmas-themed blazer.

"We have different stations, like the 'gobble gobble station' for the turkeys," Dauenhauer said. "And as you can see, these guys can whip through 100 food baskets in just 30 minutes. It's impressive.

"When we first started putting these boxes together, we did it in the break room, but that didn't last long, because we kept growing and growing."

After the hefty packages were loaded up into waiting police vehicles, the benevolent fleet, piloted by officers with Walmart associates riding shotgun, departed for the city's four quadrants.

Officer Chad Albaugh, accompanied by Cherie Chavez, was assigned to the East Side.

"This type of stuff is our job description," Albaugh said. "We're all here to help community members and provide service. This is community policing at its best."

As Albaugh and Chavez began their drop-offs, the dilapidated and depressed condition of many of the homes and yards spoke volumes about the obvious need on the part of the recipients.

"Hi, we're looking for Anthony," Albaugh offered to one resident peeking out from behind a slightly ajar front door.

"Well, that's my brother, but he's not here right now," came the reply. "He's kinda moving around and he stays here sometimes, him and his daughter."

"We have a donation here on behalf of Walmart and the police department, for Thanksgiving," Albaugh said. "This is something we do every year and he's on our list today. So can I drop this off here?"

"Oh, thank you," the resident replied. "I'll accept it and let him know. God bless you."

At a nearby home, an adorable little toddler wearing only a diaper wandered through an open front door to cheerily greet Albaugh.

"Hi, cop."

"Hi, kid," Albaugh replied.

Although brief, the endearing interaction perfectly captured the spirit of the morning.

"Sometimes, people need a little help," said Dauenhauer. "And we're there for them. It's been a really cool blessing for the community, and a lot of good people are very grateful."

