The 41st annual Jingle Bell Boutique will be about more than just the handmade crafts and items on sale.

This year the boutique will honor Mary Peterson and Helen Wheeler, two longtime friends of the boutique who were involved with the bazaar for over 35 years.

“A special table will be located near the entrance with a remembrance poster, pictures and a few of their crafts on the table,” Carol Callahan said. “Both Helen and Mary loved their specialty crafts. They loved the boutique because them purpose in their golden years and kept them young at heart.”

The boutique — the longest running event in Pueblo West — will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the VFW Hall located at 127 E. Spaulding Ave.

Peterson passed away on Valentine’s day after helping with the boutique for 37 years. Wheeler died in August, and was a staple at the event for 35 years.

Peterson was a bookkeeper for most of her career and became the organizing member of the boutique while involved. She acted as a liaison between the VFW and boutique as she was a member of the women’s auxiliary group at the VFW. She managed the checkbook and conducted meetings while acting as liaison. She also was known for her decorative painting, painting wood boxes, wall hangings, buckets, sleighs and signs.

“I have one on my fridge that reads: ‘Marriage is finding that special someone you want to annoy the rest of your life …’” Callahan said.

Wheeler was known for her scrubbers and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She crocheted, knitted and sewed. Her dolls were popular as were scrubbers. She would make nearly 400 scrubbers most years.

In addition, her prayer shawls were also a popular craft available at the boutique.

“Mom would put so much love in her crafts, especially the Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls,” said Sandy Kindig, her daughter. “She was so dedicated to the sale.”

Kindig, who helps with the boutique herself, was inspired to help with the boutique because of her mother’s work.

Watching the time and effort Wheeler put into her crafts made her daughter want to do the same with her career, Kindig said.

“I was always amazed at the time spent making the dolls and other crafts,” she said. “It made me want to be just as dedicated to my business and enjoy it like she did.”

The boutique also served as a time for bonding.

Kindig said that helping her mom make her crafts is a time she’ll cherish forever.

“Mom liked to have me help her set up crafts and it gave us a chance to be together and have fun,” Kindig said.

Both Wheeler and Peterson’s families are still involved with the boutique.

Generations of both families will help at this year’s boutique in a facet of ways.

“This year, as in all years past, Mary’s and Helen’s sons, daughters, grandchildren and extended family is helping with the boutique,” Callahan said. “From setup, maintenance, check-out and tear-down, they’ve promised to help with this and future shows.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14