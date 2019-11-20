The South-Central League all-conference volleyball team was named last week.

Pueblo West high school senior Raegen Emery and sophomore Isabella Adams were both selected to the first team.

Sophomore Kate Gallery was named to the second team, and junior Paige Boitz was named to the all-defensive team.

Seniors Teyah Duran; Addy Pate and Shea Gallery; along with junior Taylor Skoglund were honorable mentions.

The league MVP was awarded to Pueblo County junior Kinley Gomez. Libero of the Year was awarded to County senior Mari Benitez and Hornets coach Cherl Sherwood was named coach of the year.

All S-CL volleyball first team: Sammy Meehan, senior, Pueblo County; Isabella Adams, sophomore, Pueblo West; Raegen Emery, senior, Pueblo West; Lindsey Whipple, senior, East; Alicia Lest, junior, Central; Carlie Sweckard, junior, South; Kai Arriagia, sophomore, Central.

All S-CL volleyball second team: Rylan Scott, junior, Pueblo County; Grace Whitting, junior, South; Aariya Williams, senior, East; Skylar Charles, junior, Central; Kate Gallery, sophomore, Pueblo West; Bella Brown, junior, South.

All S-CL defensive team: Rachel Paolucci, junior, Pueblo County; Madison Wallerstead, junior, South; Grace Helzer, freshman, East; Kayla Slaughter, senior, Centennial; Keeley Pool, senior, Central Paige Boitz, junior, Pueblo West.

Honorable mentions: Teyah Duran, senior, Pueblo West; Samantha Preus, senior, Centennial; Harli Medrano, sophomore, East; Bella Arriaga, junior, South; Jamie McManaman, senior, Centennial; Raquel Tapia, freshman, Pueblo County; Shae Gallery, senior, Pueblo West; Carson Farnworth, senior, Centennial; Addy Pate, senior, Pueblo West; Taylor Skoglund, junior, Pueblo West.

MVP: Kinley Gomez, junior, Pueblo County

Libero of the Year: Mari Benitiez, senior, Pueblo County

Coach of the Year: Cherl Sherwood, Pueblo County

— Luke Lyons