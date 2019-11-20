More information on former Fire Chief Aaron Eveatt's arrest on Nov. 8 appears in an Otero County Sheriff's Office Probable Cause Affidavit obtained at the courthouse clerk's office.

Eveatt was arrested and charged with attempting to influence a public servant Nov. 8 following an incident at the courthouse in La Junta earlier that week. He was arrested at his home after he allegedly attempted to purchase firefighter license plates for his vehicle from the clerk and recorder's office on Nov. 5, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The former fire chief dressed himself in a gray shirt that sported an EMS logo with another shirt that read "La Junta Rural Ambulance" under that when he attempted to purchase firefighter license plates on Nov. 5, said the affidavit.

Eveatt also presented the clerk with a "Salamander" identity and tracking card, which the affidavit described as "a card used in large scale incidents for accountability check-in and grants the bearer access to incidents." The ID identified Eveatt as the "Fire Chief."

Later on Nov. 5, following the incident at the courthouse, the sheriff's office contacted Eveatt at his home.

The sheriff's office informed him that he was not eligible to have the Salamander ID card and that he could not use it to get firefighter license plates. Eveatt allegedly disagreed and asserted that he was eligible for the ID card and eligible for the plates, because the city of La Junta had allowed him to retire.

Current Fire Chief Brad Davidson told the sheriff's office that Eveatt was not affiliated in any way with the La Junta Fire Department in any way and that he should have turned any any ID cards related to his former position, according to the affidavit.

Eveatt allegedly claimed that the La Junta Rural Fire Protection District had fired him, but that the city had merely placed him on leave and that he had never returned from his leave, so as far as he knew, he was retired.

The affidavit indicates that the sheriff's office waited to arrest Eveatt until it could verify his position with the city and fire department. The affidavit cites an employee of the city La Junta, who it said provided the sheriff's office with a letter that had been sent to Eveatt via U.S. Mail.

The letter indicated that Eveatt did not communicate with the city about his intentions to return or resign; it gave him a deadline of Jan. 8, 2019, to get back to human resources, which he never did, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also said that the city employee confirmed for the sheriff's office that as of Jan. 8, Eveatt's status with the city was "Termination with pay" for "job abandonment."

A bail bond document obtained from the court clerk's office reflects that Eveatt paid a bond amount of $3,000 to Bankers Insurance Company of St. Petersburg, Fla., on Nov. 8.

The La Junta Tribune-Democrat previously reported that Eveatt had been suspended from the fire department in December of last year according to an affidavit regarding the filing of charges against the former fire chief.

Eveatt was convicted of one count of embezzlement and one count of official misconduct in August. He received five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $57,681.42 in restitution, which he paid in full.

Eveatt is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27 and Dec. 19 for Appearance on Bond and Return Filing of Charges hearings, respectively.

cburney@ljtdmail.com