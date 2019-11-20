The Pueblo West High School girls basketball team will host charity games Saturday at Jerry Kersey Gym.

The Cyclones will play Berthoud and the proceeds will be dedicated to three families who have lost loved ones over the course of the year.

Freshman play at 3 p.m.; junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. and varsity will play at 6 p.m.

"We are trying to sell the game out so we can raise money for three families that lost someone in the last year," Pueblo West head coach and fundraiser organizer Gil Lucero said. "These three individuals and their families were, and are a big part of our community."

Michael Boreson was a teacher and coach who left behind three kids and his wife after succumbing to ALS.

Taneisha Schumann was a teacher and coach who leaves behind three children and her husband. She was also instrumental in creating the Unified Sports Program at PWHS.

Tony Pecheck and his wife lost one of their twin girls during a premature birth. Pechek is also Schumann's sister, and helped create the Unified Program.

"We will be using proceeds from the admissions to the game and will have a silent auction," Lucero said. "The money will be divided up to the three families to help support their kids with their athletic fees."

Each department, team and club from the high school will donate a basket to be auctioned at halftime of he game.

