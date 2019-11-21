Steve Trevino at Memorial Hall

Comedian Steve Trevino, who has appeared on Netflix and Showtime and in his own special “Steve Trevino ‘Til Death,” will appear at Memorial Hall Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. show.



From making friends laugh as a young kid in South Texas to selling out comedy shows across the country as a headlining comedian, Trevino has quickly become one of the country’s hottest comedians, as well as “America’s Favorite Husband.”



Expect Trevino to offer a brutally honest take on the day-to-day joy of marriage, kids, and living life with your best friend. His Pueblo stop is part of a national tour, which has seen sellouts from coast to coast.



Tickets start at $27. Visit pueblomemorialhall.com for more information.

Holly and Ivy tickets available

Free tickets for the Dec. 12 Holly and Ivy concert by the Air Force Academy Band at the Southwest Motors Events Center are now available from The Pueblo Chieftain, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy and the Colorado State Fair Box Office.

'Christmas Theme' show

Cuerno Verde Arts Council is displaying its annual “Christmas Theme” show. All artists are included in the featured artist show, which will be on display until Jan. 9, at Bank of the San Juans, 1 N. Parkway Way.



Other places with art displays are Viktorio’s Pizzeria, 4400 Bent Brothers Blvd., and Days Inn, 6670 Colorado Highway 165, and the Greenhorn Valley Library. For more information call 676-4223.

'Tinsel, Tidings, Art'

Steel City Art Works will host an opening reception of “Tinsel, Tidings and Art” during the Dec. 6 First Friday Art Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m., at 216 S. Union Ave.

Guests are invited to visit and chat with the artists, who will display holiday-themed items, gift ideas and home decor: from handcrafted wooden toy cars and woven children’s mittens to large wall art and sculptures.



For more information, call 542-6838 or email steelcityartworks@gmail.com.

Christmas 4 Kids

The fourth annual Christmas 4 Kids toy drive and dance is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, No. 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave.

On tap to perform are Latin Heat, Latin Thunder, Sonrisa and Primavera.

Entrance fee is $15, or $10 with a new unwrapped toy.

For more information, call 468-9482.

Elsa and Anna meet-and-greet



Just in time for "Frozen 2," ice sisters Elsa and Anna will appear from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Dillard's Court inside the Pueblo Mall.



Enjoy musical performances and then meet the sisters in a free event recommended for families with children under 12. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Madeen show

Artist Jeff Madeen's current show will be on display at Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring Street, through the end of the month.

Madeen classifies his work as "some post-nuclear, a little political, and a little train-related stuff. My gallery is on the performance art and avant music circuit: interesting stuff you wouldn’t see anywhere else."

Festival of Trees

The Latino Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the United Way of Pueblo County for the eighth annual Festival of Trees.

This fundraising event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Union Depot. It will include 50 trees and wreaths, created and donated by local businesses and individuals, available for purchase in a silent auction. Trees will be covered with items such as gift certificates and homemade items.

Admission is $10 and will include a taco bar and complimentary beer tickets.

RSVP by calling 542-5513.

Email

Diversions information to jpompia@chieftain.com)