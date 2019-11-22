The Otero Junior College men's basketball team moved up five spots on this week's National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 poll, which was posted on the njcaa.org web site on Monday.

The Rattlers, who were 17th last week, find themselves in the No. 12 position this week.

The Top 10 consist of Ranger (Texas), Florida SouthWestern State, Indian Hills (Iowa), Hutchinson (Kan.), Chipola (Fla.), Vincennes (Ind.), Tallahassee (Fla.), South Plains (Texas) and Pearl River (Miss.).

The rest of the poll has Western Texas at No. 11, followed by Otero, Panola (Texas), Casper (Wyo.), Mineral Area (Mo.), Southeastern (Iowa), Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, Northwest Florida State, Coffeyville (Kan.), Shelton State (Ala.), Clarendon (Texas), Harcum (Penn.), New Mexico J.C., Moberly Area (Mo.) and Tyler (Texas).

Northeastern Junior College and Western Wyoming are among several teams as "receiving votes." Also on this list are Cowley (Kan.), Gulf Coast State (Fla.), Caldwell Tech (N.C.), Polk State (Fla.), Seward County (Kan.), Salt Lake (Utah), Olney Central (Ill.), Triton (Ill.), Louisiana State-Eunice, Connors State (Okla.), Jones (Miss.), Daytona State (Fla.), East Mississippi, Lincoln Trail (Ill.), South Georgia State, Collin County (Texas), Eastern Arizona, Independence (Kan.), John A. Logan (Ill.), Kilgore (Texas), Miami Dade (Fla.), Wallace-Selma (Ala.), Blinn (Texas), Highland (Ill.), and Williston State (N.D.).

