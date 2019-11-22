It was, on an epic and ambitious scale, a melding of metal and mistletoe, of opera and ornaments, of pomp and poinsettias.

An exotic, mystical landscape where the joys of hope, faith and reflection are touted through screaming guitar solos, symphonious vocals and majestic synthesizer runs.

On a brisk and blustery Thursday evening tailor made for the presentation, the amazing Wizards of Winter collective transfigured Memorial Hall into a euphonic, emotion-rich winter wonderland.

Akin to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with alumni of that progressive rock ensemble and talent from Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper, Trixter and The Irish Tenors in the lineup of 12, Wizards of Winter's synergetic yuletide-themed rock opera is a magical, metaphysical voyage toward the most coveted of destinations.

The true spirit of Christmas.

With a running narrative serving as the foundation, the stirring oeuvre unfolded as sumptuous feast for the ears, eyes and soul.

A nifty snowfall effect, accented by a stadium-worthy light and visual show, transformed the hall into a graceful snow globe, from which the eclectic, often otherwordly sounds of the Wizards emanated.

Through 20-plus mostly original numbers, the skilled, clad-in-black ensemble — which includes four lead vocalists, two guitarists, two keyboardists, a bassist and drummer — transported its enthralled minions on an emotion-evoking journey reflective of not only the holiday season, but life itself.

The songs were sacred, secular and at times a little of both, with the instrumental proficiency of lead Wizard Scott Kelly (keyboards) and lead guitarists Fred Gorhau and Steve Brown leading the musical charge.

With a progressive music core, Wizards of Winter incorporate elements of pop, show tunes, classical, symphonic and operatic metal, classic rock and, thanks to the inclusion of flute and violin, traditional Celtic music.

It's an eclectic, wondrous kaleidoscope of sound that unfolds in both instrumental and vocal pieces, painting an evolving atmosphere with the colors of happiness, frolic, solemness and even foreboding.

The inspirational and jaw-dropping range boasted by the quartet of lead vocalists — Sharon Kelly, Karl Scully, Kornelia Rad and Vinny Giovini — is the magic carpet on which floats the heart and soul of the offerings.

Lyrically, the range is equally as extensive, with the birth of Christ, the power of belief, the inherent worth of family and friends, the joys of holiday snowfalls, and the brevity of time but a sampling of the themes.

"Life is short but heaven sent; hold on tight to your dreams," advises one of the many poignant lyrics heard throughout the evening.

Interwoven throughout both the instrumentals and vocal showcases were bits and pieces of time-honored yuletide classics like "The First Noel," "O Holy Night," "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" and "Auld Lang Syne:" an elegant touch that gave the original creations an instant familiarity.

That a cover of Emerson, Lake and Palmer's "Nutrocker" — a high-energy instrumental update of "The Nutcracker" theme — serves as a centerpiece of this rock opera is a fitting testimonial to the skill of the players and the overriding theme of the gala.

It's a bit disheartening that The Wizards of Winter's first ever Colorado appearance was so sparsely attended. Although the 200 or so appreciative patrons scattered throughout Memorial Hall were treated to a world-class spectacle worth far more than the price of admission, a yuletide exhibition this grand in scale and scope simply demands a larger congregation.

While the Wizards received the unfettered attention of attendees throughout the nearly three-hour presentation, as well as a show-capping standing ovation, this ultra talented collective deserved much more.

