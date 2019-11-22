Several pieces of good news were delivered to the county on Monday: The tax sale was the best ever; sales tax revenues continue to grow; and county employees get Christmas Eve off.



In the tax sale, the county sold everything., grossing nearly $85,000. The county also sold all the mineral rights, with 12 surface rights owners eligible to buy mineral rights.



County Administrator Amy Tanabe reported that sales tax revenues "are over last year at this point by $192,926.32 and over the September tax by $27,754.01.”



Tannabe also announced the county offices will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Otero County Commissioners appointed Kathryn Schroeder of Denver as a Special Assistant Otero County Attorney in the matter of Wal-mart Stores, Inc. vs. Otero County Board of Equalization before the Otero County District Court. The case is concerning Walmart’s appeal of the Otero Board of Equalization’s valuation of the personal property used by Walmart, which is located at 6 Conley Road, La Junta. County Assessor Ken Hood said Otero is not the only county being challenged in similar suits by Walmart.



